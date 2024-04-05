UMB Bank n.a. Sells 213 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $311.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

