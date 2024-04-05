UMB Bank n.a. Sells 260 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $40.23 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.