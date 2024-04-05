UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

