Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 18,859 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.67% of BRP worth $97,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 34.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 136.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRP by 100.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 314,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BRP by 40.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $71.77 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

BRP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

