Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,120,908 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Dutch Bros worth $107,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.