Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,953,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.49.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

