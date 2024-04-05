Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.48

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.48 ($30.62) and traded as high as €30.06 ($32.32). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €30.02 ($32.28), with a volume of 1,325,296 shares traded.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.48.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

