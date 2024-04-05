Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $316.03

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 316.03 ($3.97) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.26). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.51), with a volume of 859,786 shares changing hands.

Victoria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.