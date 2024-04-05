Vininder Singh Sells 43,056 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $128,737.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $21,715.80.
- On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $3,878.40.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $13,145.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92.
- On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $7,667.60.
NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $3.32 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
