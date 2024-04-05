Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

