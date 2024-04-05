Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

