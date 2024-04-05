Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 133,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,148,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

