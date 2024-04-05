Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Weibo by 232,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

