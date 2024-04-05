Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
