Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

