Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

