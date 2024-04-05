XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.16). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 12.05 ($0.15), with a volume of 528,478 shares.

XLMedia Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,205.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

