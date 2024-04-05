XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Get XPO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $129.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,891,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in XPO by 276.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in XPO by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.