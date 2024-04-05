XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.08. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,867,489 shares.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

XTI Aerospace Stock Down 17.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in XTI Aerospace by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XTI Aerospace by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XTI Aerospace

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.