YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.67

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and traded as high as $84.69. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 4,084 shares.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $906.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

