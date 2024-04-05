Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Crown Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.