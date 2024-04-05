Zacks Research Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2026 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $395.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.16. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.