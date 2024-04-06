1,104 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $313.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.99 and a 200 day moving average of $436.90. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.