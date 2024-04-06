112,117 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Banc of California as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $14.64 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

View Our Latest Report on Banc of California

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.