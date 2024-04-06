12,421 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TNET opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

