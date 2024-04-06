1,643 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

