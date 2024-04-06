25 LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

25 LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 93,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $186.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.