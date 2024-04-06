30,488 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,857,000 after buying an additional 285,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after buying an additional 92,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,383 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,143. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

