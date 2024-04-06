6,216 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

