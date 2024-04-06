64,743 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.