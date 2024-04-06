82,216 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Stephens dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

