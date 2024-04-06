862 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $542.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.14.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.