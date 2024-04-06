AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

