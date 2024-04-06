Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.46. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

