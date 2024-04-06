Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Quarry LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.92 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

