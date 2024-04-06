Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alarm.com by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.