Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares traded.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
