Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.