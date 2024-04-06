Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.