Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

