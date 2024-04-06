Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 40,156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

