Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,445 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

