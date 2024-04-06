Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

AMZN opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

