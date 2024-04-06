American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 0.7 %

AWR stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

