American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

