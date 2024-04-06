Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $117.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.