Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,616,000 after purchasing an additional 845,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

APH opened at $117.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

