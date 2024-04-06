Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.