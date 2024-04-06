Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 52,566 shares trading hands.
Anaconda Mining Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
