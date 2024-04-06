Andrew Warden Sells 9,355 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

