Anthony Casalena Sells 51,878 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,953,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,019,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $854,920.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

